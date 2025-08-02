Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ hosts Jason Momoa’s ‘Chief of War’ as Hawaiian film industry faces challenges

By Duncan Caillard
Other·
5 mins to read

Chief of War captures Hawaiian resistance and was filmed largely in New Zealand. Photo / Apple TV+

Chief of War captures Hawaiian resistance and was filmed largely in New Zealand. Photo / Apple TV+

Opinion by Duncan Caillard

THE FACTS

  • Jason Momoa’s Chief of War, launched August 1 on Apple TV+, highlights Hawaiian storytelling despite industry challenges.
  • The series, with a $575 million budget, was mostly filmed in New Zealand.
  • Hawaii’s film industry struggles with high costs and limited support, contrasting with New Zealand’s incentives.

Jason Momoa’s historical epic Chief of War, which launched August 1 on Apple TV+, is a triumph of Hawaiians telling their own stories – despite the fact their film and TV production industry now struggles to be viable.

The series stars Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) as Kaʻaina,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save