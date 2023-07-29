North shore on steroids and the place that ‘will cure what ails you’: Milo Cawthorne’s secret Auckland

Milo Cawthorne performs in Nightsong’s I Want To Be Happy plays from August 18 at Herald Theatre, Auckland and from September 6 at Circa Theatre, Wellington. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Milo Cawthorne takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Thorne Bay/Lorde’s Beach – this place feels like an international beach in the best and worst ways; obnoxious crowds, loud music, trash and cigarettes but HEAR ME OUT, there are also beautiful pōhutukawa trees for shade, interesting dogs, smooth rocks for sunbathing, it’s swimmable at any tide and there are gaudy displays of wealth. It’s the North Shore on steroids (sometimes literally) and I like to go there for a brief, intense stint, so when I return to my cold little cave in Te Atatū I feel like I’ve been away on holiday. (Bonus: sometimes the drive over there is as tiring as an international flight.)

Favourite brunch spot?

Benedict’s. The Korean take on brunch is surprising, delightful and delicious. I remember when this was Benediction and was worried the new owners would be living in the shadow of the old. But they’ve made it into something completely new. Call me Violet Beauregarde and roll me out of there, because anytime I visit, I leave swollen with gluttony.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Selera Newmarket. I’m a philistine and this place introduced me to Malaysian cuisine in 2016. God, how did I survive so long without it? The atmosphere is lively and convivial, the chairs are close together and the laksa is so big you could drown in it. The home-made egg tofu please, don’t buy it, because once you start you will never be able to stop. It’s the creamiest, dreamiest piece of cloud/food I’ve ever had the pleasure of popping in my gob. 10/10, would gob again.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I’m a walking cliche, so for this question I choose Devonport (I know, I know. I’m a bog-standard basic bubba) but look, you stroll along Cheltenham Beach, you walk around the base of the majestic North Head, you go through the tunnels. If it’s hot enough you strip off and get in the water. You feel like you’re in a postcard…until some dog takes a s*** near your pile of clothes. Then you remember you’re in Devonport, a hodgepodge of great highs and stinky lows. Visitors need both.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

GoGo Music Cafe. It’s always packed but you never wait for food. When it arrives it’s remarkable, the cold grated potato salad, the spicy greens with garlic and peanuts, and I haven’t even mentioned the skewers yet, there’s so much on that menu to explore. It’s reasonably priced and the vibes are humming. One time my partner was feeling ill, the flu was coming on. But after one hot spicy meal from GoGo she was skipping down the stairs on the way out. I mean, I’m not offering medical advice, but…okay maybe I am offering medical advice. GoGo will cure what ails you. Quote me.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I don’t drink coffee, it turns me into a shivering anxious wreck. But I do love to go hang out in nicely decorated spots and have witty, urbane conversations, which is why you’ll find me at Tuffo Espresso, same spot as 605 Morningside, but during the day, with Emlyn Williams behind the espresso machine. The banter is so top-notch it’s almost better than the coffee (not that I would know). Good location, charming atmosphere, and the flaky treats are delicious.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I used to live near Royal Oak and when I was sad I would walk to Greenwoods Fresh Catch, order some crumbed snapper, some wedges and then totter up Maungakiekie and gobble them down while watching the sunset. It’s difficult to be in a bad mood while all that’s happening.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Te Atatū Peninsula walkway, especially towards the northern end. Go at low tide. Venture off-track around the rocks and as you gaze back towards the city skyline with the infamous hypodermic needle you could swear you were on some tiny little island, not in the ‘burbs. Near the motorway end, an old bike track has been made into a secret garden with murals lovingly painted on to tree trunks. It’s cute AF.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I don’t go out enough to have any up-to-date opinions here. So it’s gotta be the Civic Theatre, simply for its versatility. I’ve danced in the Wintergarden for Catacombs, stepped into a broom closet and had ghost stories whispered into my ear during the Cabaret Festival. And of course, I’ve sat down in the majestic theatre to watch films and live music. Every time I step inside that space I always feel a little classier.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Pick-a-Part Avondale. You are a vulture, and for the small price of $2, you are given access to a whole yard full of tasty and dead wildebeest. You pick and scratch at what’s left hanging on to the skeletons of these tired old creatures, all in various states of decomposition. You drag the haul back to your craggy nest and fit them on to your 2001 Corolla, which you bought when you were desperate and it’s been such a good car you can’t bear to part with it (I think I lost the metaphor towards the end) but you get the point.