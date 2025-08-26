Jason Momoa and Orville Peck also star in the flick, which began production in Sydney last week.
Centineo is best known for starring in Netflix romantic comedies To All The Boys I Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.
The actor appeared in To All The Boys... spinoff series XO Kitty last year, reprising the much beloved role of Peter Kavinsky.
Centineo told People returning as the heartthrob was “daunting”.
“You have this character that has made an impact and... I was afraid to take Peter out of the box and kind of reopen that.”
More recently the actor has shifted towards action-oriented roles.
He played a Navy SEAL in this year’s Warfare and is set to star as a young Sylvester Stallone in a new Rambo film.
But Centineo told People he isn’t done with romance films altogether.
“I would like to do a rom-com before I turn 30. I’d like to do another one of those for sure.”