NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Labour MP says the party had plans to introduce iwi-led supermarket competition, NZ Fashion Week starts in Auckland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Noah Centineo has undergone a dramatic transformation in preparation for a new film.

The former Disney Channel actor debuted the new look to Instagram yesterday, with long blonde hair and a notably ripped physique.

It marks a rare return to social media for Centineo after he deleted everything from his Instagram three years ago.

He is currently in Australia filming a live-action adaptation of the game Street Fighter, where he will play famously jacked character Ken Masters.

The hugely successful Japanese franchise centres around martial arts fighting.