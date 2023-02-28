The 61-year-old actor suffered a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke and was rushed to hospital. Photo / AP

The 61-year-old actor suffered a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke and was rushed to hospital. Photo / AP

Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore’s family is making an “end of life” plan.

The 61-year-old actor suffered a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke at his home in Los Angeles last week, but there has been no improvement since he was put into a coma in intensive care, so doctors have told his family there is “no further hope”.

Sizemore’s representative, Charles Lago, confirmed to Fox News Digital: ”Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision.”

The family is now deciding end-of-life matters.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received.

“This has been a difficult time for them.”

Tome Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan, directed by Steven Spielberg. Photo / Getty Images

Sizemore was found unconscious at his house in Los Angeles around 2am local time on Saturday February 18, before 911 was quickly called and paramedics arrived.

Lago recently explained: “He is in the hospital. His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best.

“It is too early to know about (a) recovery situation as he is in critical condition under observation.”

Sizemore’s collapse came as he was set to star in the indie sci-fi film Impuratus, in which he plays a detective forced to believe in the supernatural after he hears a Civil War veteran’s spooky deathbed confession.

The dad of twins, who had his children with Janelle McIntire when they were together from 2003 to 2006, has battled drug addiction, and run-ins with the law.

Sizemore - best known for starring as Sergeant Mike Harvath in Steven Spielberg’s 1999 movie Saving Private Ryan - has been arrested for driving under the influence, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

Tom Sizemore and his wife Maeve Quinlan at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The actor, who was married to The Bold and the Beautiful actress Maeve Quinlan, 58, from 1996 to 1999, claimed in his 2013 memoir By Some Miracle I Made it Out of There that he allegedly had a three-year affair with Elizabeth Hurley while she was in a relationship with Four Weddings and a Funeral star Hugh Grant, 62, in the 1990s, after they apparently fell in love on the set of Passenger 57.

In 2005 - the year he had his twins - a sex tape of Sizemore with multiple women emerged, and two years later a six-episode TV series was shown called Shooting Sizemore, which detailed the actor’s battle with addictions to methamphetamines and heroin.