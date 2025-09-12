She has also unpinned her engagement post from the top of her Instagram account for the first time since White popped the question.

Just a few months ago, White spoke of how “excited” he and Dobrev were to be planning their wedding.

He told People: “It’s very exciting to have new aspirations and new things that we’re going after and together. It’s very humbling and very exciting, and she’s excited.

“We’ve gotten a lot of advice from different people who have planned their own weddings and things. So we’re definitely gathering information and now trying to see what’s going to work best for us in any way.”

White thought it was “fun” to be planning the “next chapter” of their lives as a couple.

The former Olympian shared: “It’s like you took that next step and yeah, it’s just a fun sort of planning phase of life.

“Like, ‘What’s the next steps, and the next chapter and where do we want to be?’ It’s fun. It’s fun to have somebody to plan all that with.”

Dobrev previously revealed to Vogue magazine that they got engaged in New York City in late October and she “froze” when White proposed.

“I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him.”

Dobrev – who previously dated Ian Somerhalder, her former Vampire Diaries co-star – was quickly won over once she got over the surprise of the situation.

She added: “He said all the right things.”