Nike denies making Lil Nas X shoes with human blood

Lil Nas X and his Satan Shoes. Photo / YouTube

Rapper Lil Nas X has 666 pairs of sneakers made with, among other things, human blood coming out this week.

The Old Town Road hitmaker has collaborated with company MSCHF on his "Satan Shoes", which are apparently modified Nike Air Max 97s, decorated with a pentagram pendant and a Bible verse.

The sneakers, which will go on sale tomorrow, will cost $1,018.

Each one of the 666 pairs will include a drop of human blood in the sole, drawn from members of the MSCHF team, according to NBC.

After the rapper announced the release of the shoes, people on social media were quick to slam both him and Nike for what they assumed was a collaboration between the rapper and the brand.

Rapper Lil Nas X. Photo / Getty Images

However, Nike has come out to say it has nothing to do with the shoes, saying they are just an adaptation of an existing product.

"We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF," the company said in a statement. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

This is not the first time MSCHF releases modified Nike shoes. The company has previously made modified Nike Air Max 97s with what was described as holy water drawn from the River Jordan. That model was called "Jesus Shoes".

Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes are coming out to coincide with the recent release of his single Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which has also been surrounded by controversy.

In the music video for the single, the rapper pole dances his way down to hell and gives Satan a lap dance.

Since its release on Friday, the video has had more than 29 million views.