“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” a source told Page Six, adding that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things”.

The pair married in 2006.

The reports came as a huge shock to their fans; the A-list pair are undoubtedly among Hollywood’s most loved-up couples.

Page Six reported that Urban has moved out of their family home in Nashville, Tennessee, and bought a home of his own in the same city.

“[Kidman is] holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone,” a source told the outlet.

The couple have been radio silent in recent months, only last being seen together at the Fifa Club World Cup match in Nashville on June 20.

A week later, Kidman celebrated their 19th anniversary, writing simply: “Happy anniversary baby,” alongside a candid photo of them together.

Urban surprised fans last year when he held back tears as he confessed that he almost “blew” everything up when he was admitted into rehab shortly after their 2006 wedding.

“We got married in June 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens,” he told the packed auditorium at the Dolby Theatre in LA.

Urban described the dark period, which occurred early into their marriage. Photo / American Film Institiue

“I went into the Betty Ford Center for three months. Four months into a marriage, and I’m in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us.”

But Urban said that Kidman, 58, was a godsend and “pushed through every negative voice – I’m sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight 18 years later.”

