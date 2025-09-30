Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban citing irreconcilable differences

Joshua Haigh and Benedict Brook
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Sources say Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's hectic work schedules led to a "lack of intimacy" which fuelled their break-up. Photo / Getty Images

Sources say Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's hectic work schedules led to a "lack of intimacy" which fuelled their break-up. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has filed divorce papers just a day after her split from Keith Urban was announced.

Court documents obtained by The New York Post show Kidman cited “irreconcilable differences” for the split.

A date of separation is listed as Tuesday, September 30.

The Australian star is seeking to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save