Urban surprised fans last year when he held back tears as he confessed that he almost “blew” everything up when he was admitted into rehab shortly after their 2006 wedding.
“We got married in June 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens,” he told the packed auditorium at the Dolby Theatre in LA.
“I went into the Betty Ford Center for three months. Four months into a marriage, and I’m in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us.”
But Urban said that Kidman, 58, was a godsend and “pushed through every negative voice – I’m sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight 18 years later.”