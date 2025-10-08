Nicole Kidman returned to social media during Paris Fashion Week after separating from Keith Urban. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman back in spotlight at Paris Fashion Week after separation from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has made her return to social media to mark Paris Fashion Week.

Sharing photos from the Chanel runway show, the 58-year-old’s move comes shortly after her separation from Keith Urban, 57.

The Practical Magic and Moulin Rouge! star posted a series of images on Instagram, showing her attending the Chanel presentation alongside filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and French singer Vanessa Paradis.

Nicole, who is an ambassador for the brand, appeared relaxed in a white button-up shirt and jeans, debuting a new haircut she described as part of her “breakup bang” era.

She captioned the photos: “Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls (red heart emoji.)