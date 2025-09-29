The news will come as a shock to fans of the A-list pair, undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most loved-up couples.

They have always been vocal supporters of each other’s careers, with Urban appearing on Kidman’s arm at countless award shows and film premieres. Kidman, meanwhile, has been an ardent supporter of Urban’s career as a touring artist.

They put on a united front at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Texas in May.

And on June 26 this year, Kidman publicly wished her husband a happy 19th wedding anniversary, writing simply: “Happy anniversary baby,” alongside a candid photo of them together.

Actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban in attendance at the Fifa Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at Geodis Park on June 20 this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo / Getty Images

The same week brought what might have been the last public sighting of the couple together before their split: at the Fifa Club World Cup match in Nashville on June 20.

The shocking news comes a little over a year after Kidman suffered a great personal loss: the death of her beloved mother, Janelle, who died on September 7 last year at the age of 84. Her passing came as Kidman arrived at the Venice Film Festival to promote her film Babygirl, the star rushing back to Sydney once she was given the news.

Kidman, 58, had been married once before, to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, from 1990 to 2001.

This was Urban’s first marriage. The Aussie country singer, 57, famously went to rehab in the early months of his marriage to Kidman, something they have both credited with strengthening their relationship.

Just months into their marriage the Aussie actor staged an intervention and forced Urban to get help for his alcohol addiction.

“You can’t save somebody, they’ve got to save themselves,” Kidman said on The Jess Cagle Interview in 2016.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

“Which is a very big thing for people like me who go, ‘I can take care of you. I can do it’. It’s a massive lesson because as much as I thought I can do all the work for him, I can make him better, I can take it away, I can help ... at some point you just have to say, ‘I love you and I’m here when you decide to do the work. And if you don’t, then that’s it’.

“You cannot save a human being, they have to save themselves. But you can love them and give them enormous support and love.”

Delivering a gushing public tribute to his wife last year, Urban said he “blew his marriage to smithereens” shortly after their wedding.

“We got married in June 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens,” he told the audience at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Nicole Kidman in June 2024.

“I went into the Betty Ford Center for three months,” Urban continued.

“Four months into a marriage, and I’m in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us.

“If you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl,” he said.

“Nic pushed through every negative voice – I’m sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight 18 years later.”

Urban went on to say his wife has “the capacity to love like no one I’ve ever met”.

Neither Kidman nor Urban have publicly commented on the reports that they have separated.