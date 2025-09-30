Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have amassed a substantial property portfolio in Australia and the United States during their 19 years of marriage. Photo / Instagram

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly split, which will leave the fate of their large property portfolio in the air.

News of the glamorous couple’s breakup surprised fans today but perhaps didn’t come as a complete shock to those close to them.

Multiple sources told TMZ the actor and country singer had been living apart for several months.

Urban reportedly purchased his own property in the US city of Nashville and has moved out of the family home, which is in the same city, Page Six reported.

It is one of many properties the pair have amassed over the years.