During their 19 years of marriage, they spent millions on property in Australia and the United States, which are now worth a combined A$60 million ($68m), Realestate.com.au has reported.
The houses the pair own range from apartments with waterside views to an estate in Beverly Hills.
Sydney apartments
Over the course of 16 years, Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, have bought multiple apartments in a building in Milsons Point in Sydney’s Lower North Shore, paying a total of A$27.5m.
Property records show they bought their first apartment in the building for A$6m in 2009, the Australian Financial Review reported.
They then purchased a three-bedroom unit for A$2.68m in 2011.
Three more properties were bought by the couple for around A$11m.
New South Wales escape
Kidman and Urban acquired a farm about 100km outside of Sydney for A$6.5m in 2008, according to the Australian Financial Review.
The land includes a Georgian-style house built in 1878 with a pool room, guest house and library, Realestate.com.au reported.
Tennessee Properties
The A-list couple purchased a seven-bedroom mansion in Nashville for US$3.47m ($6m).
It has eight full bathrooms, a home theatre, swimming pool and a tennis court, Realestate.com.au reported.
In 2018, Kidman and Urban sold their country estate in Franklin, Tennessee, for US$3.8m.
New York and Los Angeles
The most expensive real estate owned by the pair is in the US cities of Los Angeles and New York.
They paid US$9.6m in 2010 for a duplex in the Chelsea neighbourhood of New York City.
Realestate.com.au reported the pair bought the property off the plan.
They own another Manhattan home, according to the Australian Financial Review.
A Beverly Hills property purchased for US$4.7m is also in the pair’s portfolio.
The property has five bedrooms and a wrap-around deck, the Australian Financial Review reported.