Nicola Peltz has revealed why Brooklyn Beckham didn't make it into the final cut of her new film. Photo / Instagram

Nicola Peltz cut Brooklyn Beckham’s speaking role from her film after he struggled to disguise his British accent.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress has written and directed independent drama Lola James and has revealed her husband begged her for a part in the movie - but his one line ended up on the cutting room floor because Nicola wasn’t impressed with the results.

Speaking to the The Sunday Times’ Style magazine, Nicola explained: “I directed a film last year that I wrote when I was 23. And Brooklyn is still mad at me, but he was like, ‘Can I be in your movie?’ And I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I would be honoured, but we have to disguise you’.

“Obviously he’s covered in tattoos and he’s British. So he did a few parts in the background, which if you pay attention, you can find ... but in one scene he’s like ‘Can I put the mike on, I wanna say a line?”

Nicola revealed she couldn’t stop laughing when she heard his attempt to disguise his accent and she ended up having to ditch his big moment from the movie.

She went on: “I started laughing so hard. He had the most British accent ever. I ended up cutting him out! He sat there, in the editing room, he was like ‘Did you really just cut me out while I’m sitting here?’ I was like, ‘Yes I love you so much!’”

Lola James is set in 2002 and follows a young girl trying to save up enough money to get her and her brother out of a toxic family home. Nicola plays the lead role opposite Virginia Madsen. Filming took place in California in spring 2021.