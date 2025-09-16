Nick Cannon says he was "careless" in fathering 12 children, attributing it to post-divorce trauma. Photo / Getty Images

Nick Cannon became a father to 12 children because he was “careless” and should have taken more time to heal from the “trauma” of his divorce.

The TV star was married to singer Mariah Carey between 2008 and 2016 and they are parents to 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. He also became dad to 10 more children from other relationships and he’s now opened up about the reasons behind his large brood – admitting he never intended to father so many kids.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, he said: “It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it, because I had the money [and] because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move.

“Then, obviously, life happens as well, so it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go have 12 kids’. It was more about like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna just live life and have fun and whatever happens happens. I can handle it’.”

As well as his twins with Carey, Cannon is also dad to Golden, 8, Powerful, 4, and Rise, 2, with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old twins Zillion and Zion and Beautiful, 2, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 2, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 2, with LaNisha Cole; and 2-year-old Halo with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen who died aged 5 months in 2021.