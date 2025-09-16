Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Nick Cannon says he had 12 children because he was ‘careless’ after divorce

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Nick Cannon says he was "careless" in fathering 12 children, attributing it to post-divorce trauma. Photo / Getty Images

Nick Cannon says he was "careless" in fathering 12 children, attributing it to post-divorce trauma. Photo / Getty Images

Nick Cannon became a father to 12 children because he was “careless” and should have taken more time to heal from the “trauma” of his divorce.

The TV star was married to singer Mariah Carey between 2008 and 2016 and they are parents to 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. He

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save