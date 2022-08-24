Nick Cannon's latest baby on the way is believed to be his 10th child. Photo / Supplied

Nick Cannon's latest baby on the way is believed to be his 10th child. Photo / Supplied

Nick Cannon has revealed he has another baby on the way with model Brittany Bell, just months after welcoming a son with Bre Tiesi.

It's believed the TV presenter is also expecting a baby with Abby De La Rosa in October.

Cannon took to Instagram to announce he and Bell are expecting their third baby together, showing a video of a photoshoot that includes their other children, son Golden, aged 5, and daughter Powerful, 1.

"Time stopped and this happened..." he captioned the video.

The baby will be Cannon's 10th.

De La Rosa is believed to be currently pregnant with Cannon's ninth child, a younger sibling to their one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

Tiesi gave birth to Cannon's eighth child earlier this year, a boy named Legendary.

Cannon also has 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

He welcomed a son named Zen with Alyssa Scott last year, however Zen tragically died from a rare form of brain cancer at five months old.

Cannon had previously announced he was becoming celibate; however, he told the Lip Service podcast he ended that journey when he became depressed over the loss of his son.

He told Entertainment Tonight last month it was "safe to bet" he will welcome three new babies this year.