Big hair and shoulder pads: All the Newshub faces who graced our screens

Big hair, shoulder pads and familiar faces.

In 1989 TV3 launched its prime-time news bulletin, 3 National News, becoming a competitor to TVNZ’s Network News and bringing more daily journalism into living rooms across Aotearoa.

Veteran broadcaster Philip Sherry anchored the show with a fresh-faced Eric Young and Janet McIntyre among the reporters, Belinda Todd on weather and Greg Clark on sport.

The channel launched several news and current affairs shows over the years, including Nightline, 60 Minutes, Dateline, Firstline, 20/20, 3rd Degree, Newsworthy, The Nation, The Project, The Paul Henry Show, The AM Show, Newshub at 11.30am and Newshub at 8pm.

It has been musical chairs over the years with many famous faces having a turn at hosting various shows.

It all changes tomorrow.

The announcement of Newshub’s potential closure came on February 28 and was confirmed in April. Tomorrow, the AM show will air for the last time, and Newshub Live at 6 will also have its last showing on television.

From Monday, Stuff will provide a 6pm news bulletin for Three and Warner Bros, called ThreeNews, which will be anchored by Samantha Hayes.

As New Zealand says farewell, we take a look at some of the channel’s stars over the past 34 years, including Hayes as a 17-year-old intern, Mike McRoberts during his days on 60 Minutes and as a warzone reporter and Wendy Petrie - who later anchored the rival TVNZ 6pm new - presenting the weather.



