Newshub changes: Wilhemina Shrimpton leaves, Laura Tupou announces she is expecting a baby

Wilhelmina Shrimpton has left her role as Newshub's late news anchor. Photo / Instagram

Changes to Three's presenting line-up are on the way after a news anchor revealed she is leaving.

Wilhemina Shrimpton, a news anchor for Three's late news show, announced on Instagram she was signing off from her role.

"After a few changes at Newshub/Discovery NZ I've decided now is the right time for my last sign-off, and is the right time to explore other passions and opportunities," she wrote.

"It's definitely been a big few years, so this lady is going to take some [time] to recharge before moving on to the next adventure," she added.

A spokesperson for Discovery NZ provided comment in regards to Shrimpton's resignation, stating: "We thank Wilhelmina for her contribution to Newshub and wish her all the best. We will be making an announcement about Newshub Late in due course."

That's not the only change for Discovery's presenting lineup. Reporter Laura Tupou, who is covering Kanoa Lloyd on The Project from today, revealed she herself is also expecting a baby.

"Just when you thought nothing else could be happening ... Andrew and I are also pregnant!" Tupou wrote on her Instagram account.

On June 21, Tupou announced she was stepping in to cover for Lloyd on The Project. Lloyd is expected to return to The Project in 2022.

"It's official … I'll be taking the hot seat on @theproject_nz when Kanoa heads off to have her pēpi. Really excited about stepping up and into this role and working with this incredible team," she wrote.

A Discovery NZ spokesperson, responding to our request for comment, said of Tupou's pregnancy announcement: "Laura is covering Kanoa Lloyd's maternity leave on The Project for the remainder of the year. We look forward to welcoming Kanoa back in the new year."