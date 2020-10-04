Actor Hugh Jackman strips off to prove his devotion to iconic Aussie footwear R.M. Williams in a cheeky new ad for the brand.

The racy ad shows Jackman, 51, sitting in an ad exec's office in nothing but his boots, promising to wear nothing but the shoes from now on – while the exec pleads with him to put some clothes on.

Fans seem to be loving the ad, one quipping in the YouTube comments: "That chair he's sitting on will likely fetch a grand price on eBay."

Others have asked whether we should now expect a similarly unclothed response video from fellow A-lister and Jackman's frenemy, Ryan Reynolds – the pair have been engaged in a tongue-in-cheek public "feud" for years now, regularly trading barbs and funny videos on social media.

Advertisement

Hugh Jackman's cheeky new ad. Photo / Supplied

It's been a revealing few days in the Jackman – Furness household, with Hugh's wife of 24 years Deborra-Lee sitting down for a very candid episode of Anh's Brush with Fame last week, offering up many secrets of their long-lasting marriage.

The 64-year-old actress said she finds it "rude" when people tell her she's "lucky" to be married to the Boy from Oz, who was labelled People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2008.

"Luck! Like I won a chook raffle," she joked, "People don't realise that it's actually rude to say that," she said, adding: "Lucky because he's a stud muffin and all that … but that's showbiz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman."

Eyes on the boots, people. Photo / Supplied

Over the years, they've been dogged by gay rumours on both sides of the relationship – a long-running whisper Furness never hesitates in rolling her eyes at.

"I see these magazines and they're so mean spirited … I hope people realise it's all made up. Nicole and Keith get divorced every week and I sit here and I'm like … they're perfectly happy. They just make up lies and they get away with it," she said.

She went on with a laugh: "(Hugh's) been gay for so many years, I was gay too when I did (1988 film) Shame. They were shocked when I got married.

"It's just wrong. It's like someone saying to Elton John, 'Oh he's straight'. I'm sure he'd be pissed!"