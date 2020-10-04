Drew Barrymore was "blacklisted" by Hollywood at age 12 because of her drug addiction.

The 'Miss You Already' actress has been open about her addictions to marijuana and cocaine when she was barely in her teens, but she knows how "lucky" she is to still be working after many studios wrote her off when she was younger.

She said: "I don't know how I ended up here but I will never lose sight of how lucky I am. Being blacklisted at 12, I appreciate every job I have. I know what it's like to lose and work for things and be so lucky and have the opportunities I have and everything in between."

"I don't think there's much to hide at this point. I'm honored anyone will come on the show."

"I'm not an assuming person. I've been in this industry my whole life but I'm just as excited to be around people of note as anyone would be ... I've never pretended to be anyone I'm not."

"I've never felt more humble and grateful than I do right now — to be alive, to have two kids that are healthy, to be among this crew and this team and getting this opportunity."

And Drew "understood" why people would consider her to be "damaged goods".

She added: "They just wrote me off as damaged goods and I, sadly, understood that."

Having children has been a big thing for Drew, and she wants to be the "best version" of herself for Frankie, six, and Olive, eight.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "When you have your kids, it's different. You get asked to be the best version of yourself and that was something I didn't take lightly."

"I struggle, I fail and one of the most important things I want to teach my own kids — and myself as I grow with them - is that change is so important, change in the world and change in yourself."