Kim Kardashian West has seemingly put rumours of marriage woes to bed.

The beauty mogul shared a picture of an intimate date night with Kanye West – her husband of six years – before uploading candid photos of the rapper with their four children declaring, "How did I get so lucky?!?!".

How did I get so lucky?!?!?!

The uber famous couple have suffered reports their marriage is headed for divorce after Kanye's Twitter meltdown in July when he said Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to "lock me up" and that he was seeking a "divorce".

Kim, 39, immediately flew to Wyoming where Kanye was unleashing on the Kardashian family in several bizarre Twitter posts, where the pair were subsequently photographed in dramatic scenes in a car.

But it appears they are attempting to work on their relationship, with Kanye uploading a picture of tables and chairs positioned in a parking lot with the caption, "Dinner for 2" yesterday.

Last week it was reported that Kanye's bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance had taken a toll on their crumbling marriage.

Over the past few months, Kanye, 43, has been extremely vocal about being pro-life, telling a rally crowd that he and Kim nearly aborted their oldest child, daughter North West, 7.

"I almost killed my daughter," he said during the July event.

Not long afterwards, Kim defended the Jesus Is King rapper and opened up about his mental health struggles with bipolar.

It comes as the Kardashians recently announced that after nearly 15 years they were quitting their reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is currently streaming its latest season on Binge.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim announced on Instagram earlier this month.

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

"We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."