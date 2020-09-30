Kim Kardashian West has seemingly put rumours of marriage woes to bed.

The beauty mogul shared a picture of an intimate date night with Kanye West – her husband of six years – before uploading candid photos of the rapper with their four children declaring, "How did I get so lucky?!?!".

The uber famous couple have suffered reports their marriage is headed for divorce after Kanye's Twitter meltdown in July when he said Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to "lock me up" and that he was seeking a "divorce".

Kim, 39, immediately flew to Wyoming where Kanye was unleashing on the Kardashian family in several bizarre Twitter posts, where the pair were subsequently photographed in dramatic scenes in a car.

But it appears they are attempting to work on their relationship, with Kanye uploading a picture of tables and chairs positioned in a parking lot with the caption, "Dinner for 2" yesterday.

Last week it was reported that Kanye's bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance had taken a toll on their crumbling marriage.

Over the past few months, Kanye, 43, has been extremely vocal about being pro-life, telling a rally crowd that he and Kim nearly aborted their oldest child, daughter North West, 7.

"I almost killed my daughter," he said during the July event.

Not long afterwards, Kim defended the Jesus Is King rapper and opened up about his mental health struggles with bipolar.

It comes as the Kardashians recently announced that after nearly 15 years they were quitting their reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is currently streaming its latest season on Binge.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim announced on Instagram earlier this month.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."