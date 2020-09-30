Famous last words

The famous brand's slogan that was the created by a murderer. When killer Gary Gilmore was about to be executed by a firing squad in 1977 (yes, they still did that then), he was asked if he had any final words. He said, "Let's do it." When Dan Wieden of the ad agency Wieden & Kennedy was trying to come up with a slogan for his client Nike, he recalled Gilmore's words. From Better Marketing: "Dan Wieden was reading an account of this story and was struck by the "do it" part of the phrase. He was amazed that a man, in the face of the ultimate uncertainty that is death, could step through the fire with such confidence. When Wieden added the "just" to add emphasis to the "do it" part. "I was trying to write something that would tie it up, so it could speak to women who had just started walking to get in shape, to people who were world-class athletes — and it had the same kind of connection with them."

Cook the biggest stew of your life

A local church created a cook book in the 60s. This was submitted by one of the churchgoers.

Dumb scars and how you got them ...

• 1 On my forearm from a weaponised paper airplane I taped razor blades to and launched with a rubber band.

• 2 Throwing CDs like you throw a frisbee, one hit me right between the eyes. Still got a small scar there. Lucky I wasn't decapitated.

• 3 Lazy me liked to iron clothes while wearing them when I was 20 years old. My left arm can testify.

• 4 Drunk, and leaned down to kiss a strange dog on the nose, of all things. 27 stitches down my nose later.

Build your vocab

Going berserk is common, but where did the word come from? Allegedly from the English in the early 19th century, as a noun used to describe an ancient Norse warrior who fought with uncontrolled ferocity (also known as a berserker). The English word derives from the Old Norse berserkr (noun), itself probably from combining bjorn (bear) and serkr (coat). It could also possibly from berr "bare" (i.e. without armour) and serkr.