Drew Barrymore's experience with dating apps was a "car wreck".

The 50 First Dates star - who split from husband Will Kopelman in 2016 -had a go with celebrity dating app Raya, but it didn't go as planned as she was stood up by a potential suitor.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, she said: "I got stood up. I didn't match with anyone and my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence."

"They were like, 'You should try it. You will do great.' It was a car wreck.

"I definitely had fun with it. And I've always wanted to go on a blind date but my life got in the way of that. So, I thought online dating may satiate that desire. Yeah, no, it was a real wakeup call."

Meanwhile, Barrymore previously admitted she has sworn off men.

The Santa Clarita Diet star said: "I'm not closed for business but I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I'm willing to open up, I just can't fit it in."

Back in 2018, Drew revealed she has come off dating sites.

She said: "It was fun to try though. I've been working out there in the public since I was young so that myth of the blind date eluded me and I always wanted to do it so that was like a dating app for me. But then it's not blind on my side so it just, I don't know, doesn't work."

And, even though she was desperate to get out there again after her split, Barrymore, mother to Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, was shocked that none of her friends attempted to set her up with anyone.

She explained: "None of my friends ever set me up. I think I have the same old friends for so long, were all in such a rhythm, we don't even think like that."