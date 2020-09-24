Kris Jenner says the decision to end 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' was sudden.

Earlier this month, the Kardashian/Jenner family announced their hit E! reality series will finish in 2021, after 20 seasons over 14 years.

And the 64-year-old matriarch has admitted they were in talks with the network to continue for "another couple of years", before they made the collective choice to bid farewell to the programme.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: "I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was just time."

"It just sort of came to us. We thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes, lots of spinoffs."

"It's so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms."

"There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat. There were no grandchildren, people weren't married or divorced."

"It's just so crazy that all of this has happened and to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world."

Despite speculation Kris will join 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' now 'KUWTK' is coming to an end, Kris insisted that while she may make the odd cameo appearance, like she did in season 10, she's ruled out joining the Bravo series full-time.

Ellen said: "I personally am going to vote and I'm going to say you're not going to do that."

To which she responded: "No, you're absolutely right. You know me very well."

"I think I would do it just to go on once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life."



"And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine."