Kris Jenner says the decision to end 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' was sudden.

Earlier this month, the Kardashian/Jenner family announced their hit E! reality series will finish in 2021, after 20 seasons over 14 years.

And the 64-year-old matriarch has admitted they were in talks with the network to continue for "another couple of years", before they made the collective choice to bid farewell to the programme.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: "I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was just time."

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years. We will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!! We love you all. Kris x

"It just sort of came to us. We thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes, lots of spinoffs."

"It's so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms."

"There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat. There were no grandchildren, people weren't married or divorced."

"It's just so crazy that all of this has happened and to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world."

Despite speculation Kris will join 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' now 'KUWTK' is coming to an end, Kris insisted that while she may make the odd cameo appearance, like she did in season 10, she's ruled out joining the Bravo series full-time.

Ellen said: "I personally am going to vote and I'm going to say you're not going to do that."

To which she responded: "No, you're absolutely right. You know me very well."

"I think I would do it just to go on once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life."

"And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine."

