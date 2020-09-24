As fans continue to wait for a much wanted season six of Peaky Blinders, star Sam Claflin told British weekly magazine RadioTimes the upcoming storylines are "very, very, very juicy".

Although the actor could not talk specific storylines he told the UK magazine he had seen scripts.

"I know they're keen to get up and running as soon as it's safe. It's something I'm very keen to get back to.

Sam Claflin plays Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders. Photo / Facebook

"There's nothing concrete in the diary yet, but I'm chomping at the bit to get back to it because of where we left it and where I know it's going."

Advertisement

Claflin said the upcoming season depends on Thomas Shelby.

In series five, he went from being a big fish in a small pond to being in the ocean. Seeing how little power he actually has in among the real power, against someone like Mosley, who was born into that world. Shelby was out of his league and it was really exciting to watch, so you can expect there to be more of the same."

Rowan Atkinson (Mr.Bean) is rumoured to be playing Adolf Hitler in Peaky Blinders. pic.twitter.com/fWa0oGrI9s — Netflix Diaries. (@netflxdiaries) September 22, 2020

Twitter has speculated Rowan Atkinson will be cast to play Adolf Hitler in the upcoming season.

Sam Claflin, who joined the cast in 2019 playing Oswald Mosley, admitted before joining the cast he did not know the character he is portraying.

Oswald Mosley was a fascist politician.

But Claflin was reassured to know that as a real person, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight wasn't going to write him out in the failed assassination attempt in season five finale.

"The best thing about getting involved as Mosley is that we know the history of him – so I knew that I'd survive! He lived a long life, so I felt protected.

"He's a very rich character with a lot to play with. I'd never heard of him before the job, but after doing a bit or researching about who this man was, it was eye-opening. So knowing what's to come in his real-life journey – it's exciting to know he's still in the Peaky Blinders world" he told Ladbible.

Advertisement

Filming will not start until they could ensure the safety of the cast and crew.