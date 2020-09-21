Kourtney Kardashian might be the oldest sibling in the family, but that hasn't stopped her from becoming close with one of the most popular Gen Z stars right now.

The 41-year-old reality star has copped a backlash over her close friendship with TikTok star, 19-year-old Addison Rae.

In fact, she has been forced to defend their friendship.

Posting a bunch of sizzling bikini photos of the pair hanging out in a pool, Kardashian captioned the photos, "Two more days of summer."

However, fans were not impressed.

"This friendship still weirds me tf out," one user commented while another wrote, "She's 41 and she's hanging around with 19-year-olds in swimming pools".

would give my left arm to know what addison rae and kourtney kardashian talk about — soap (@oksoph) September 20, 2020

Kourtney, never one to let somebody get her down, replied, "Do you suggest a better place? I'm looking for ideas..."

However it wasn't only a couple of fans on Instagram who weren't feeling the friendship.

A long list of people have expressed how uncomfortable their friendship makes them on Twitter.

Kourtney and Addison's friendship goes back to January, when Kourtney enlisted YouTuber David Dobrik to help launch her son Mason's TikTok account.

In March, Dobrik introduced the two when he got Rae involved in Mason's TikTok.

"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," Rae told The Tom Ward Show in June. "We surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."

She added that "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close".