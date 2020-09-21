The Emmys has produced a mini-Friends reunion as Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston all appeared together for a sketch during the ceremony.

Host Jimmy Kimmel crossed to Aniston's house to make sure she had made it home safely after she had earlier helped present an award at the Staples Centre.

The 51-year-old was nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama Series for the Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, which ultimately went to Zendaya for Euphoria.

Aniston, wearing a pink bathrobe, said she was watching the broadcast with her friends before Kudrow and Cox appeared on the screen alongside her.

Unfortunately no appearance from the Friends lads Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc but randomly, Ozark's Jason Bateman popped up in the background.

... Ross? That you? Photo / Arena

Nonetheless, diehard fans of the sitcom were still happy about the trio reuniting.

I am but a simple woman, I see a #Friends reunion and I get excited #Emmys pic.twitter.com/1ZrLu5eAde — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 21, 2020

that friends reunion made me happy — boo boo the fool 🖤 (@amandaoee_) September 21, 2020

shut up shut up shut up a FRIENDS reunion at the #Emmys ?!?! pic.twitter.com/N8ehbJxbS5 — Pia (@piastopia) September 21, 2020

Fans are eagerly waiting forFriends to get a proper reunion special, after it was greenlit earlier this year and will begin filming once the coronavirus pandemic settles.