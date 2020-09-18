"Shake It Off" singer Taylor Swift has been embroiled in a public feud with her former record label boss Scott Borchetta after he sold Big Machine records to Scooter Braun, whom Swift has accused of bullying.

The sale gave Braun Swift's back catalogue of master recordings, which he now has the rights to.

Now, Kanye West has offered to help her get them back.

I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

He wrote on Twitter: "I'M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK.

"SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND."

West and Swift famously fell out in 2009 when the "Stronger" rapper interrupted the "London Boy" singer's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) to claim Beyonce should have won the Best Female Video honour instead, but they later reconciled their differences.

However, things turned sour again after West "sweetly" asked Swift to present an award to him at the 2015 VMAs - only to tell a very different story on stage.

According to the "Me!" singer, West quickly apologised and they then had their notorious phone call about his song "Famous" - in which he raps "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous" - and she felt like their friendship was back on track.

However, after the song was released and West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, subsequently insisted Swift had approved the lyric, the singer decided she was "done" with West.

She said of their long time feud: "Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn't just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song - it was kind of a chain reaction of things."