The UK production of The Batman is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros said on Thursday that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio has not identified the person who had the virus.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film from director Matt Reeves which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The positive case came just three days after The Batman had initially resumed shooting.

The Batman was originally supposed to hit theatres in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.

Advertisement

Deadline reported at the time of the shutdown that Pattinson was the individual who tested positive for the virus.

The film has a star-studded cast, including Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

A teaser for the movie was released late last month, showing fans their first glimpse at Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

Robert Pattinson stars in The Batman.

Reeves told a DC FanDome virtual panel the new movie is not an origin story.

"One of the things that I think is interesting is learning how to be Batman," Reeves said.

"The idea is we're in year two. It's the Gotham experiment. It's the criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out sort of what he can do that can finally change that place."

Last year Pattinson, who rose to fame after starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, shared how he feels about being cast in the role.

"It's kind of insane," he told Esquire.

Advertisement

"I was so far away from thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."

- AP, Additional reporting NZ Herald