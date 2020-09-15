Kanye West has gone on another Twitter spree.

The rants began with West threatening that he wouldn't release any new music "till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal".

"I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal... On God... in Jesus name... come and get me," the deleted tweet read.

West is no stranger to conflicts with his record label, with the artist reaching an undisclosed settlement with EMI Publishing in September 2019 over ownership of the songs he made after October 2010.

The Jesus Is King artist went on with more tweets, with one asking to see "everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony," before he declared himself as "the new Moses".

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

He even turned his attention to French media company Vivendi, which owns a majority stake in the Universal Music Group.

"Vivendi family I'm in Calabasas... come holla at me," West wrote.

Aside from taking aim at the music labels, West brought up issues with Drake and J Cole.

"I need a public apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately... I'm Nat Turner... I'm fighting for us."

That tweet was quickly deleted, only for West to apologise for misspelling his name.

"My bad I meant Shawn... no disrespect to my big bro."

Continuing on, West declared that he has "the utmost respect for all brothers" and said "we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don't own".

I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I’m not industry bro ... I don’t care... I’m in service to Christ ... we need world healing ... I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own... even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Let’s stop killing each other ... let’s show God that we are Gods people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom ... let’s love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I deleted that tweet about riches... the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God ... let’s rise up... let’s communicate — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

A lot of West's tweets have since been deleted, but before that he wrote that "I'm sure Steve Stoute was hurt that he didn't do the McDonald's deal... Steve's a good man Trav is a good man... my brothers let's rise up... we don't even own these companies."

West, who is running for president, later shared a quote from Stoute's appearance on The Boardroom: Out of Office podcast where he said, "I don't want anybody black running around voting for Kanye West."

West tweeted of Stoute, who is a music executive and Knicks branding specialist, "Steve Stoute is a good man... this is my brother... I'm disappointed with a lot of his recent decisions but Steve is my brother... I understand bro, and I'm here for life."

In a wild turn of events, West started tweeting about buying land.

Buy land — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Buy property — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

My kids gonna own my masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

The bizarre rants come after Kanye went similarly out of control on Twitter in July, accusing wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to "lock him up".

Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder.

