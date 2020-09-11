The wrestling world is mourning the death of Stevie Lee, knowing as Puppet the Psycho Dwarf.

Lee was just 54 years old and passed away "unexpectedly" yesterday, his family said.

In a GoFundMe page set up to cover his funeral expenses, Lee is described as "beloved by many".

'He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements,' read the GoFundMe page set up by Jacob Colyer.

"Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling.

"He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible," the fundraising page reads.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Impact Wrestling, which used to be called Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), has released a statement about Lee's passing.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as 'Puppet The Psycho Dwarf' in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family," the statement read.

Lee was a veteran wrestler who started his career in the early 2000s and appeared in numerous TNA pay-per-view specials.

He is also famous for his role in the American movie "Jackass" and was featured in an episode of FX's hit anthology series "American Horror Story: Freak Show".