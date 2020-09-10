Eminem claimed an intruder into his home threatened to kill him.

Matthew Hughes is currently being held on bail for first degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building after allegedly breaking into the 'Real Slim Shady' hitmaker's home in April and the 47-year-old rapper claimed the man was there to do harm to him.

Police officer Adam Hackstock told a court on Wednesday that Eminem initially thought Hughes - who was unarmed - was his nephew.

He said: "At first, Mathers thought Hughes was his nephew, but it was dark and Mathers soon realised he did not know the man in his home...

"When Mr Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr Hughes that he was there to kill him."

The man is said to have entered the house in Michigan by breaking a window near the kitchen, but Eminem's security team were not disturbed.

Instead, the rapper himself confronted the would-be intruder before alerting his security team and escorting him out of the property.

Eminem was not present for the hearing, but a lawyer acting for Hughes said he believed his client had a mental health issue.

The lawyer, Richard Glanda, said outside court: "In my opinion, I think there's some sort of mental issues involved here."

The case will continue at Macomb County Circuit court on 28 September.

In July, the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - gave fans his mobile number, which he had generated via social media platform Community so they could text him their burning questions.

He tweeted at the time: "Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy" text me, I'll hit you back 313-666-7440 #MMLP20 #DearSlim (sic)"

Stans are then sent a link on Community where they could type their message into a speech bubble.

They then receive a reply from Eminem, which reads: "Yo its Em, hit the link to get added to my contacts.

"I'll be back with the plans for next week! (sic)"