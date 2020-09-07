Disney's live-action remake of Mulan is under fire for filming in Xinjiang, the site of alleged widespread human rights abuses against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

The film directed by New Zealander Niki Caro attracted criticism when the actor Liu Yifei, who plays Mulan, said she supported Hong Kong police in their often violent crackdowns on pro-democracy protesters.

After the film's release last week, viewers noted in the final credits Disney offers "special thanks" to eight government entities in Xinjiang, including the public security bureau in Turpan, a city in eastern Xinjiang where several re-education camps have been documented.

The film paid tribute to the "publicity department of CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomy Region Committee", the Chinese Communist party's propaganda department in Xinjiang.

China has faced international scrutiny over its treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, where it is estimated at least one million residents have been detained in extrajudicial internment camps.

The Walt Disney Company New Zealand declined to comment.