Comment:

Meghan and Harry's $150 million Netflix deal will see them produce woke documentaries and it honestly sounds so interesti- …

Sorry. I accidentally fell asleep writing that sentence while thinking about all the woke documentaries I won't be watching.

Woke documentaries? What a buzzkill. I'd rather watch a picture-in-picture marathon of The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men.

Advertisement

She was a Deal Or No Deal briefcase girl and he has no experience in business or entertainment. Now they've started a production company as a vanity project and signed on with the streaming giant to release a string of programs over the next few years.

In a statement about the deal, the couple said they'd be producing "inspirational" programming.

We don't need inspirational programming. We all worship at the altar of Instagram spirituality and have unlimited access to motivational quotes with jumbled metaphors from fitfluencers.

These docos and other projects will probably be about genuinely important subjects and address real issues. But Harry and Meghan whacking their names on a video isn't going to change the world.

They need to make some bolder choices with their programming slate and give us some entertainment.

The first one is obvious: Create another game show where Meghan has to stand still while holding a briefcase. Boom. I'll send you my invoice, Ted Sarandos.

Reboot, please. Photo / Supplied

Give the people what they want! And what we want is DIY home reno shows. They should've filmed the renovation of that dusty old Frogmore Cottage that they wasted everyone's money on.

Just imagine the compelling footage of them fighting about statement lamps in the middle of a Freedom on a Saturday morning.

Advertisement

There could've been an entire story arc about Meghan wanting a chic marble benchtop in the kitchen while Harry pushed for a marble-look laminate instead, to keep the project under budget.

Meghan and Harry have been living in her home city of Los Angeles, in Tyler Perry's $27m ($18m USD) mansion. Video / Inside Edition / Google

We could've watched hours of dashcam footage as they drove around to tile showrooms in a sponsorship Suzuki Vitara.

A cooking show also has to be added to their line-up. Remember when Meghan and Harry toured Australia and she tried baking a loaf of banana bread but it kinda failed and then she brought it to a group of CWA ladies who just pursed their lips?

We'd totally watch a cooking show of Meghan attempting basic recipes and failing miserably. Relatable content is all the rage and they should lean into that. Audiences respond well to flaws.

They could also rip off the Gogglebox format and just film themselves on the couch watching The Crown. Meghan probably gets sassy after one or two evening pinot grigios and she'd be spitting some slam-dunk one-liners at the TV while Harry kicked back in his recliner.

Maybe they can pick up Neighbours, too. It was reported this week the Aussie soap could be under threat with the suspension of local content quotas once applied to commercial TV networks.

Advertisement

Neighbours is huge in the UK. If Harry saves it, it would certainly rectify his image back home. He probably grew up watching Toadie and the gang.

It would be the jewel in their programming crown – and Meghan would be stunning as Susan Kennedy. Now that's the role of a lifetime.