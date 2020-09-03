Catherine Zeta Jones has posted a rare photo of her kids to social media.

The actress has been spending quality time with son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17, since quarantining together over summer.

With both of them heading back to their studies this week, she savoured the moment by sharing a sweet snap of them together to her Instagram.

The photo shows Carys candidly resting her arm and chin on her brother's back, with Dylan staring into the camera, hair flopped over his face.

With son Dylan usually away at college, the Entrapment star said in an interview with Peoplemagazine that the lockdown during summer has been a sort of family reunion for the kids and their star parents Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

"All of a sudden we were all back together again. And I have to say, I loved it. I really loved it," she told the publication.

A few months earlier the mother-of-two shared a photo of Carys in their backyard modelling a silk dress.

Dylan attends Brown University, while Carys is still in high school.

Power couple Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 75, have one of Hollywood's longest-lasting marriages, with the pair set to celebrate their 20-year wedding anniversary in November.

In the same interview with People, Zeta-Jones revealed that their celebrations will follow a strict social-distancing guideline.

"We won't be doing any great big party," she said. "Not that I'm a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods.

"So I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on."