Chrissy Teigen has never been more relatable.

The 34-year-old model, who is expecting her third child with musician husband John Legend, revealed a rather disturbing side effect she's suffering as a result of being pregnant.

Well, more specifically, a result of pregnancy cravings.

Posting an Instagram story to her 31 million followers, Teigen said she had been eating so many sour lollies to her "tongue is falling off".

Advertisement

She proceeded to show fans her tongue which – forewarning – had definitely suffered some damage.

"It's literally falling off because I eat so much in the night," Teigen said. "I eat sour straws. I suck on them and then after them, I have my Blow Pops. It's just falling off, my tongue."

Ouch. Photo / Instagram, Chrissy Teigen

She then said she was having a hard time eating anything else due to the pain.

"I'm trying to eat my noodles, but it's so painful," she said.

"It's hard to eat anything hot, spicy especially. I don't know how to eat it. I think I'll have to put saran wrap on my tongue or something, like a tongue condom of some sort."

Teigen and Legend already have two children together, a daughter, Luna, born in 2016, and a son, Miles, born in 2018.

They revealed earlier this month they were expecting their third child when Teigen debuted her baby bump at the end of her husband's new music video for Wild, which showed her cradling her stomach on the beach while Legend hugged her from behind.

Before it was released, Vevo promised that Wild would involve a "beautiful surprise".

Advertisement

Legend and Teigen married in Italy in 2013 after first falling in love on the set of his music video for Stereo.

In an interview with US Weekly before she gave birth the second time, Teigen hinted that the couple were already considering having a third child.

"I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot," she said.

"I just want to go babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them."