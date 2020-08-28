Even the most casual of Katy Perry fans might have picked up the theme in her birth announcement yesterday.

Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom announced via UNICEF that they are now the proud parents of a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

And Perry's been publicly daisy-mad for months now – most notably, dropping a single called Daisies back in May, a soaring self-belief anthem with a music video that saw the singer cradling her growing baby bump:

But the daisy obsession didn't end there. Perry's adorned herself in the flower throughout her pregnancy – here she is singing Daisies in a daisy-covered dress in May:

Again dressed in florals, this time wearing an oh-so-2020 Daisies face mask:

Daisy earrings as she shot the Daisies video:

More and more daisies:

Pregnant and doing publicity, dressed head to toe in daisies:

And even releasing a daisy-clad shoe line:

And then there was the tiny but very noticeable detail on yesterday's birth announcement photo – daisy nail art on Perry's finger as she held her newborn daughter's hand for the first time:

Given all this, let's just be thankful Perry didn't have her firstborn in the wake of a previous single release … just imagine her welcoming baby E.T. into the world.

Perry's birth came just hours before another exciting new release for the star: Her latest album Smile, home to Daisies, is out today.

delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman 🤹🏼🤡 #smile — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 27, 2020

Daisy Bloom is the first child together for Perry and Bloom, who were engaged last year but have had to postpone their planned wedding due to coronavirus restrictions. Lord Of The Rings star Bloom, 43, is already a father to son Flynn, 9, who he shares with ex-wife, Aussie model Miranda Kerr.

Kerr offered a sweet note of congratulations under the couple's birth announcement on social media: "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her," she wrote.