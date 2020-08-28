Even the most casual of Katy Perry fans might have picked up the theme in her birth announcement yesterday.

Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom announced via UNICEF that they are now the proud parents of a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

And Perry's been publicly daisy-mad for months now – most notably, dropping a single called Daisies back in May, a soaring self-belief anthem with a music video that saw the singer cradling her growing baby bump:

But the daisy obsession didn't end there. Perry's adorned herself in the flower throughout her pregnancy – here she is singing Daisies in a daisy-covered dress in May:

Again dressed in florals, this time wearing an oh-so-2020 Daisies face mask:

Daisy earrings as she shot the Daisies video:

More and more daisies:

Pregnant and doing publicity, dressed head to toe in daisies:

And even releasing a daisy-clad shoe line:

And then there was the tiny but very noticeable detail on yesterday's birth announcement photo – daisy nail art on Perry's finger as she held her newborn daughter's hand for the first time:

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Given all this, let's just be thankful Perry didn't have her firstborn in the wake of a previous single release … just imagine her welcoming baby E.T. into the world.

Perry's birth came just hours before another exciting new release for the star: Her latest album Smile, home to Daisies, is out today.

Daisy Bloom is the first child together for Perry and Bloom, who were engaged last year but have had to postpone their planned wedding due to coronavirus restrictions. Lord Of The Rings star Bloom, 43, is already a father to son Flynn, 9, who he shares with ex-wife, Aussie model Miranda Kerr.

Kerr offered a sweet note of congratulations under the couple's birth announcement on social media: "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her," she wrote.