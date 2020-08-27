Liz Hurley's ex-boyfriend Steve Bing removed his children Damian Hurley and Kira Kerkorian from his will 19 years before his suicide.

According to court documents, the multi-millionaire had his will written in 2001, before he knew that Kerkorian had been born and when British actress Hurley was pregnant.

In the documents, he said: "I have recently been informed by an individual that she is pregnant with my child, and I hereby declare that whether or not such child is mine, it is my intention not to provide in this Will for such child (or any other child as to which I may be the father) in this Will or for the offspring of any such child or children, whether now living or hereafter born."

According to the documents, Kerkorian is now attempting to be made the administrator of her father's estate, which is valued at $464,000.

Bing died by suicide in June, at the age of 55.

At the time TMZ quoted sources close to Bing as saying he had been depressed about being isolating in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bing became a Hollywood power player after inheriting $US600 million from his grandfather on his 18th birthday, dropping out of college and using the money to found his own company, Shangri-La Entertainment.

His credits as an executive producer include Get Carter (2000), Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World (2005), Youth in Revolt (2009) and Rock the Kasbah (2015).

After initially denying paternity of Hurley's son Damian, claiming that he and Hurley's relationship was brief and non-exclusive - a DNA test later showed he was the father. It's understood Bing and his son did not have a relationship.

Last year it was reported that Damian, 18, could stand to inherit nothing of his father's vast fortune amid a nasty legal battle with his biological grandfather.

The bulk of Bing's fortune came from his grandfather, New York real estate baron Leo S. Bing.

Hurley's grandfather, Dr Peter Bing, last year argued that Damian and his dad had never met, and that the teen isn't eligible to become a Bing heir as he was "born out of wedlock".