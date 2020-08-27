Miranda Kerr is "so happy" for her ex Orlando Bloom with his baby news.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and his fiance Katy Perry confirmed on Thursday that they had welcomed a baby girl into the world, and now Miranda - who has Flynn, nine, with Orlando - has insisted she is so excited to meet her son's half-sister soon.

In the comment section of Katy's photo sharing the happy news, she wrote: "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her."

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Read More

Katy and Orlando announced the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom on Instagram, with the couple "floating with love" following the "safe arrival" of their baby girl.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In a statement to UNICEF - who they are Goodwill Ambassadors for - the couple said: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter ... But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.

View this post on Instagram

poopedstar

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

"Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever."

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare".

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity. Gratefully, Katy and Orlando."