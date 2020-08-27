Katy Perry has welcomed her first child.

The Firework singer has given birth to her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom. Unicef have shared the news on their Instagram account, ET reports.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," the statement read.

The couple added a statement announcing the exciting news: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

Perry and Bloom used the opportunity to highlight that many couples around the world might be facing hardships while having children right now.

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," the statement read.

"Since Covid-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever," the proud new parents shared.

Daisy Dove is Perry's first child. Bloom has a 9-year-old son Flynn with Miranda Kerr.

Perry revealed she was pregnant in a music video released in March for the song Never Worn White.

Since announcing the pregnancy, Perry regularly shared updates with her fans on her social media accounts.

She may have given fans a clue about her daughter's name earlier in the year when she released her song called Daises.

Her new album Smile comes out on Friday.