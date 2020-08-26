Wendy Petrie has shared a photo behind the scenes of her 1 News at Six farewell.
Petrie's last show was meant to be August 14, however because of the level 3 lockdown in Auckland she is staying on for TVNZ's split lockdown teams.
What may have been a proper on-air sign off for Petrie was delayed as Auckland entered Covid-19 alert level 3 for a further 12 days.
Read More
- Wendy Petrie posts heartfelt message after losing TVNZ 6pm news anchor role - NZ Herald
- TVNZ redundancies: Wendy Petrie's daughter's touching tribute to mum - NZ Herald
- TVNZ's late change: Wendy Petrie staying on 6pm news during alert level three - NZ Herald
- Supporters rally around Wendy Petrie as TVNZ job loss rumours intensify - NZ Herald
"It was a farewell filled with speeches & cakes, before we went into lockdown teams again," Petrie posted, alongside a photo of herself with TVNZ producer Marcia Fleming.
She joked her return to the newsroom was a nice break from lockdown.
"To be honest it's a relief from my terrible home schooling efforts."
She shared on what was meant to be her last day: "With Covid-19 breaking news I didn't manage a goodbye tonight as co-host of 1News, but thanks a million for the amazing messages of support. AND I'm back Wednesday on 6pm as we again split into 2 teams from next week!"
Petrie was TVNZ's highest-profile casualty from the broadcaster's Covid-19 restructure, and was one of around 70 people who were made redundant. Her co-anchor Simon Dallow is staying on as 1 News changes to a single presenter format, in line with TVNZ's other news shows Te Karere and 1 News at Midday.
Yesterday TVNZ posted its full-year results, revealing the state broadcaster recorded a $26 million loss.
CEO Kevin Kendrick spoke to Newstalk ZB's Heather Du-Plessis Allan yesterday about the reaction to Petrie being axed.
"The general mood across our business and across the economy as a whole, is that no one celebrates the loss of a job, and I think everyone feels very keenly for the individuals, and particularly when you've got someone who you've welcomed into your living room for so many years, I think that people feel that personally.
"I think there's been a lot of support for Wendy and I think that's well deserved."
Last month Petrie posted a heartfelt message to her social media after the news was confirmed by TVNZ.
"Driving into Judy Bailey's carpark 14 years ago was a daunting moment, with a newborn baby & a 2 year old at home," she wrote on Instagram.
"It's hard to believe it's been so long & that it's over but I loved every minute.
"Thank you for all the wonderful messages. I've been overwhelmed by your kindness. My now 16 & 14 year old daughters (& son!) tell me how proud & inspired they are, so that's all the motivation I need to keep going for my next exciting step."
TVNZ later announced she was staying on during alert level 3 after the lockdown was extended for a further 12 days.
Like during the last lockdown, it would return to a split presenting format - Dallow will present in the red team and Petrie in the blue.
After lockdown, Petrie will continue to present across TVNZ's news and current affairs shows in a support presenter role.