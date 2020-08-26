Wendy Petrie has shared a photo behind the scenes of her 1 News at Six farewell.

Petrie's last show was meant to be August 14, however because of the level 3 lockdown in Auckland she is staying on for TVNZ's split lockdown teams.

What may have been a proper on-air sign off for Petrie was delayed as Auckland entered Covid-19 alert level 3 for a further 12 days.

"It was a farewell filled with speeches & cakes, before we went into lockdown teams again," Petrie posted, alongside a photo of herself with TVNZ producer Marcia Fleming.

Advertisement

She joked her return to the newsroom was a nice break from lockdown.

"To be honest it's a relief from my terrible home schooling efforts."

She shared on what was meant to be her last day: "With Covid-19 breaking news I didn't manage a goodbye tonight as co-host of 1News, but thanks a million for the amazing messages of support. AND I'm back Wednesday on 6pm as we again split into 2 teams from next week!"

Petrie was TVNZ's highest-profile casualty from the broadcaster's Covid-19 restructure, and was one of around 70 people who were made redundant. Her co-anchor Simon Dallow is staying on as 1 News changes to a single presenter format, in line with TVNZ's other news shows Te Karere and 1 News at Midday.

Yesterday TVNZ posted its full-year results, revealing the state broadcaster recorded a $26 million loss.

CEO Kevin Kendrick spoke to Newstalk ZB's Heather Du-Plessis Allan yesterday about the reaction to Petrie being axed.

"The general mood across our business and across the economy as a whole, is that no one celebrates the loss of a job, and I think everyone feels very keenly for the individuals, and particularly when you've got someone who you've welcomed into your living room for so many years, I think that people feel that personally.

"I think there's been a lot of support for Wendy and I think that's well deserved."

Advertisement

Last month Petrie posted a heartfelt message to her social media after the news was confirmed by TVNZ.

"Driving into Judy Bailey's carpark 14 years ago was a daunting moment, with a newborn baby & a 2 year old at home," she wrote on Instagram.

"It's hard to believe it's been so long & that it's over but I loved every minute.

"Thank you for all the wonderful messages. I've been overwhelmed by your kindness. My now 16 & 14 year old daughters (& son!) tell me how proud & inspired they are, so that's all the motivation I need to keep going for my next exciting step."

TVNZ later announced she was staying on during alert level 3 after the lockdown was extended for a further 12 days.

Like during the last lockdown, it would return to a split presenting format - Dallow will present in the red team and Petrie in the blue.

Advertisement

After lockdown, Petrie will continue to present across TVNZ's news and current affairs shows in a support presenter role.