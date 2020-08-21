A former contestant on Ru Paul's Drag race has died at age 34.

Drag queen Chi Chi DeVayne, whose non-stage name was Zavion Davenport, had been in hospital for pneumonia.

Last week she had posted on Instagram saying she was in hospital for a chronic condition - the second time this year.

"Keep me in your prayers," she said in a video message to her fans. "I'll be back soon."

Ru Paul paid tribute to DeVayne, saying that he was "heartbroken" to learn of her death.

"I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul," he said in a statement, posted on the show's Twitter account. "She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."

Former contestants and fans of the show also paid tribute to DeVayne.

❤️❤️❤️ an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love. pic.twitter.com/UspJ3KzQaC — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 20, 2020

❤️ Chi Chi was truly one of the most supportive queens. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many. We all love you and will miss you. pic.twitter.com/pOLjEN5pPJ — Aquaria 🖤 (@aquariaofficial) August 20, 2020

DeVayne appeared on season eight of the show, as well as season three of Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars.