Former Disney star Bella Thorne has joined OnlyFans.

The former Disney star has joined the X-rated site because it's the only place where she can "fully control" her "image", be herself, and not have to worry about bullies.

She explained to PAPER magazine: "OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me."

Bella's subscription costs US$20 per month and it's being predicted that her popularity means she could earn as much as $1 million a month.

Advertisement

What's more, the adult movie director is also in talks for a documentary film about her journey on OnlyFans.

Bella's bio on the site reads: "I'm your bitch."

The Her & Him helmer filmed a racy video to announce she has joined OnlyFans, in which she posed in a bikini and donned a diamond choker necklace featuring the word "sex".

In a statement, she said: "My favorite feed is on OF. OnlyFans is a safe place for me to be Bella. To be who I am without judgement. Without censorship.

"It's FINALLY my decision to decide how I interact with my fans. (sic)"

The 22-year-old star shared the PAPER article on Instagram and explained further why she has signed up and what her intentions are.

She's also revealed she is working on her upcoming movie with The Florida Project director Sean Baker.

She captioned the screenshot: "Thank u @paper I'm excited to talk about the politics behind female body shaming & sex!!! With the amazing director sean baker who I'm proud to call my friend. (sic)"

Advertisement

And she told the publication that she's a "huge fan" of the filmmaker's work and that they both have "the same vision of the movie being a conversation starter for many important topics."

Last year, Bella received the website's Vision Award from Pornhub in recognition of her work on her X-rated directorial debut Her & Him.