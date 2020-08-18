High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale has revealed she had her breast implants removed after realising the "importance of living a non-toxic life".

The 35-year-old star shared her story with her 12.7 million followers on Instagram today along with a post-surgery bikini snap.

In the caption, she said she thought the initial breast enhancement surgery would make her feel "whole", but instead, she experienced "gut issues" and "food sensitivities", which she believed were caused by the implants.

"As you know, I've been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important," Tisdale began in the lengthy post.

"Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time … it did."

However, Tisdale said that "little by little," she began to experience a bevy of health problems including "food sensitivities" and "gut issues".

She revealed that after meeting with many holistic and non-holistic doctors – believing the implants were at the root of her ailments – Tisdale realised the "importance of living a non-toxic life".

"This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love," said the star.

"This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me.

"I can't say I'm the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don't regret it because it got me here today," she concluded.

The actress has just launched a new blog, Frenshe, which is dedicated to "non-toxic living".

On the Instagram page for the blog – named Frenshe in reference to her married name, French – she expanded on her story and the purpose of her blog.

Sunday Sitting Pretty ☀️

"Over the years I have dealt with minor health issues (gut, food sensitivities, mercury poisoning …) that left me confused and lost, and met with countless holistic and traditional doctors and practitioners in search of answers," she said.

"Non-toxic living is SO important to me and I'm so excited to let you in on what I've learned so far."

The star stressed the importance of "balance and accessibility" and her desire to create a space for people to "talk openly about wellness, beauty, and everything in between in a personal and honest way".