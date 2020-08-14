Khloe Kardashian's infamous editing fail is doing the rounds again, after her original look appeared to emerge in a scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Fans ridiculed the reality TV star in May when she posted a seemingly heavily Photoshopped selfie.

After the episode aired, one twitter user posted the side-by-side shots and captioned them "khloe... girl..." leading to thousands of comments, likes and re-tweets.

Wen she posted the selfie in May, fans suggested that the tell-tale sign it had been edited was the tiny butterfly necklace adorning the Kardashian's neck.

One follower commented: "Um why's the necklace under her skin in the first pic lol [sic]".

And another wrote: "Girl where the rest of ur necklace chain [sic]".

Others shared comments such as: "Don't know the first thing about editing pictures but I do know that when your necklace is there on one side and not there on the other side I get a little suspicious."

And: "I never used photoshop but if I was Khloe Kardashian, I would have remembered to photoshop the rest of the necklace."

When the mother-of-one posted the photos to Instagram, followers, fans and family were quick to respond, including her ex Tristan Thompson who wrote: "Baddie (heart emoji). P.S. I'm all for the caption."

Her mum, Kris Jenner, commented: "'My GORGEOUS GIRL!!!!!!!!! WOW !!!'

But as much as she received praise for her new appearance, some followers weren't impressed with her changed look.

One user asked for "the real Khloe Kardashian to PLEASE stand up."

It's not the first time Khloe has come out with a new look that's left fans stunned.

Khloe Kardashian has previously been accused of using CGI. Photo / Instagram / Getty Images

Last year she turned off the comment capabilities on an Instagram post after receiving negative feedback on her dramatically different image.

But it didn't stop fans taking to Twitter to label her "plastic" and "unrecognisable".

While she has always denied undergoing plastic surgery, with each new iteration of herself, fans have drawn comparisons with her appearance from 2006, just before the family was catapulted into the spotlight with their hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.