Prince Harry is set to star in a Netflix documentary about the Paralympic Games.

The 35-year-old royal will feature in the upcoming documentary, 'Rising Phoenix', which is set to hit the streaming service on August 26 and will "tell the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games".

Harry appears in the programme as in 2014 he set up the Invictus Games - a multi-sport event for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans - which follows a similar ethos to the Paralympics.

In a new trailer for the documentary, the flame-haired royal can be seen sitting on a couch discussing the power of sports.

He says in the clip: "There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport. Yes lives have been changed on the track, but lives are also being changed in the stands."

Whilst a spokesperson for Harry added in a statement: "The Duke is proud to have been one of the people who contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability - and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics."

The film - which was directed by Peter Ettedgui and Ian Bonhôte - also features several athletes including fencer Bebe Vio, archer Matt Stutzman, sprinter Jonnie Peacock, and wheelchair track and field star Tatyana McFadden among others.

'Rising Phoenix' was originally set to coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, but the sporting event has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry previously spoke about the positive influence of sport whilst launching the Invictus Games six years ago.

He said at the time: "I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in their journey of recovery."