Hilary Barry, the woman who singlehandedly kept New Zealanders from slumping on the sofa in their pyjamas in lockdown, is bringing back lockdown "Formal Friday".

"Just like Covid #formalfriday is making a comeback!!," she wrote on Twitter.

"Even if you're not in the lockdown zone you can show your solidarity by slapping on your Sunday best and sharing a pic tomorrow. I'm resurrecting the live baking on Facebook too, 10am be there or be square."

Just like Covid #formalfriday is making a comeback!! Even if you’re not in the lockdown zone you can show your solidarity by slapping on your Sunday best and sharing a pic tomorrow. I’m resurrecting the live baking on Facebook too, 10am be there or be square. — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) August 12, 2020

Barry launched the "Formal Friday" trend last lockdown, which went viral when she posted a photo of herself in a gown while working from home at the start of lockdown.

Advertisement

From then on, thousands of other New Zealanders responded every week with photos of their formal outfits on Fridays.

Across social media, New Zealanders thanked Barry for getting them out of their trackpants, and in particular applauded her decision to end her last Formal Friday with a gender non-binary look.

She also added a couple of extra details that made her outfit all the more special: the bow tie belonged to her late father and the shirt belongs to her son.