Hilary Barry, the woman who singlehandedly kept New Zealanders from slumping on the sofa in their pyjamas in lockdown, is bringing back lockdown "Formal Friday".
"Just like Covid #formalfriday is making a comeback!!," she wrote on Twitter.
"Even if you're not in the lockdown zone you can show your solidarity by slapping on your Sunday best and sharing a pic tomorrow. I'm resurrecting the live baking on Facebook too, 10am be there or be square."
Read More
- Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to 'dress properly' complaint with swimsuit snap - NZ Heral...
- Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry's 'news cleavage' joke on Formal Friday post - NZ Herald
- Why Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry bared 'almost all' for NEXT magazine - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Hilary Barry's plan to beat lockdown blues - NZ Herald
Barry launched the "Formal Friday" trend last lockdown, which went viral when she posted a photo of herself in a gown while working from home at the start of lockdown.
View this post on Instagram
Psychologists say, if you can, find a bubble within your bubble to have some time out from other people during lockdown. That's great advice. And it's also the reason I've decided to go glamping in the backyard. #formalfriday #leavemealone #makeyourownbloodylunch
From then on, thousands of other New Zealanders responded every week with photos of their formal outfits on Fridays.
Across social media, New Zealanders thanked Barry for getting them out of their trackpants, and in particular applauded her decision to end her last Formal Friday with a gender non-binary look.
She also added a couple of extra details that made her outfit all the more special: the bow tie belonged to her late father and the shirt belongs to her son.