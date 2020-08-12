The set DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show has broken his silence on allegations of a "toxic" workplace environment.

In a statement to US Weekly, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, 37, insisted there's "love" behind the scenes on the embattled talk show.

"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," Boss said.

"Obviously there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly.

"There's been love and there will continue to be love."

Boss, who found fame in 2008 as runner-up on the US version of So You Think You Can Dance, has appeared as DeGeneres' in-house DJ since 2014.

Earlier this month, DeGeneres, 62, sent out an apology memo to all staff members on her show in the wake of a Buzzfeed report which collated stories from 10 former and one current Ellen employee – all speaking anonymously – who described a "toxic work environment" with a culture of "racism, fear and intimidation".

The Ellen Show is now also facing an internal company investigation by WarnerMedia after dozens of employees came forward in a new bombshell report, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers.

Ellen mocked her staff in 2013 by revealing their Facebook photos posted to their personal pages to the audience. Video / NBC

The tell-all was just the latest in a long line of PR disasters for DeGeneres, who has suffered through awkward celebrity interviews and a viral Twitter thread labelling her the "meanest person alive" this year.

In her apology letter, DeGeneres admitted she hadn't been "able to stay on top of everything" as her brand grew.

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she wrote.

"Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

DeGeneres promised to do her "part" in pushing herself and others "to learn and grow".

"We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I'm glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention," she said.

"I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It's important to me and to Warner Bros that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so."