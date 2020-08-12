Stevie Nicks is concerned she would "never sing again" if she contracted coronavirus.

The Fleetwood Mac singer has urged people to wear masks when they're out in public to slow the spread of the disease and stressed the fact that even if sufferers don't die from the virus, it can cause serious long-term complications.

The 72-year-old star wrote on Facebook: "Are you aware, everyone, that if you survive this virus you will be fighting the after-effects for the rest of your life. Micro-blood clots in all your organs; in your brain neurological problems; a cough that rips your throat apart and keeps coming back.

"If I get it, I will probably never sing again.

"Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don't have much time... I am 72 years old....

"This virus can kill you. It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road. Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger."

The Dreams hitmaker urged her followers to "never take you and your life for granted".

She added: "Never put your family members who are older and more fragile in danger. You should feel the same. You take deadly chances because you think you're immortal. You're not.

"If you get this virus, your life will be forever changed. Your beauty will be stolen from you. You will age as you fight for your life. You will age as you fight your way back...if you survive."

And Stevie hit out at those who "aren't taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously" and are viewing compliance with guidelines to be a political matter.

She wrote: "The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn't care who you are...It's just looking for a victim. And you don't have much time..."

The veteran performer went on to reflect on her appearance in American Horror Story: Apocalypse and admitted the realities of the pandemic made the "terrifying" plot of the show pale into insignificance.

She continued: "What's going on in our country now, is a real 'American Horror Story.' Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan.

"Unless people change their attitude from - 'Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and follow the rules, and not party', We will never get ahead of this virus,

"Call it Armageddon. Call it a Pandemic. Call it the Apocalypse... This is a real American Horror Story, It is not a mini-series - It is a tragedy."