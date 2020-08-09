Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans are furious over Kylie Jenner's cameo in the artists' new music video.

The reality TV star has been slammed for starring in the WAP video alongside black women, with social media users claiming she shouldn't have been allowed to feature after "stealing from black-owned businesses".

The video premiered on YouTube on Friday and a petition has already started online calling for the removal of the 22-year-old makeup mogul.

"Kylie Jenner is a caricature of what she thinks a black woman is and praised for," one Twitter user wrote.

"That girl ain't never tried embracing her true self. Oh and she steals work and ideas from black creatives."

"The Kardashians/Jenners have always appropriated black culture," claimed another.

"And honestly there could've been other girls that actually needed the spot in the video. Kylie is overexposed as it is."

A third fan claimed: "While Kylie Jenner's name is trending in a negative way, I wanna add on to it by reminding everyone she stole from black women business multiple times in multiple categories and stripped them of a chance at success, and they complained for years on here and weren't heard."

It's believed that fans are referring to two incidents of "theft".

The first reportedly occurred in 2017 when designer Tizita Balemlay of PluggedNYC accused Jenner of stealing a camouflage swimming togs design.

She told Buzzfeed in June 2017 that Kylie's stylist had reached out to her and they were the first ones to get their hands on the small designer's camo collection - months before Kylie came out with her own collection.

Before the interview came out, Tizita had shared a photo of Kylie wearing one of her knit designs.

Most recently, Jenner came under fire after failing to tag the Black-owned fashion label responsible for her sexy desert photoshoot look.

The reality star reportedly deleted any fans who tagged the clothing company in the comments section.

However, after backlash on all her social media platforms, Kylie went back to her latest Instagram post featuring the dress and tagged the brand.

Last week Cardi B, 27, and Megan Thee Stallion, 25, released their music video WAP with cameos from Kylie, Normani, Rosalía, Rubi Rose, Sukihana and Mulatto.

The explicit video has shocked fans, with Cardi B wearing a raunchy leopard-print outfit with breast-cutouts and nipple tassles, while Megan - who recently survived gunshot wounds to her feet - twerking and doing a split in a thong bodysuit.