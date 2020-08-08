Megan Thee Stallion felt "betrayed by a friend" when she was shot in both feet.

The 25-year-old rapper revealed last month she suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery to have bullets removed from her feet, and although fellow rapper Tory Lanez was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at the time, Megan has not confirmed who it was that shot her.

But now, the 'Savage' hitmaker has hinted she was friends with the perpetrator, as she confessed to feeling let down by those around her following the incident.

During an Instagram Q&A, Megan was asked what she felt after getting shot, and she replied: "I felt, like, really crazy. I felt like, why did I get shot? Like, what did I do? It was insane.

"But s*** was crazy, and I feel like some people think that it's funny, and I feel like some people think that it's a joke, and I feel like some people think that they're saying it to get to me. But I'm not ashamed of who I am, and I'm not ashamed of what I've been through, and I'm not scared to say anything about anything.

"It's not fun, b****. I don't understand. I just felt very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared."

And although the experience was traumatising, Megan says she doesn't want to be "victimised", as she always prefers to be a source of "light" for others.

She added: "But the one thing that y'all need to know about me is, I'm not a person who is able to be down for a long time. ... I don't like to be victimised. I don't like to feel like, 'Oh my God, Megan, something's wrong.' I like to be upbeat. I like to be happy.

"I always want people to know that pain does not last forever. Bad times don't last forever. So I definitely always want people to see me being an example of bad things not lasting forever.

"Just because you go through something bad, don't mean that that's the time you're gonna be in forever. And just because somebody may want to make you feel bad, doesn't mean that you have to give in to the emotions people want you to feel."