Get ready to have the time of your life again.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer has finally confirmed long-standing rumours that another Dirty Dancing sequel is in the works.

Details about the movie remain scarce, although it has been revealed it will star original lead actress Jennifer Grey.

Dirty Dancing's leading male, Patrick Swayze, died in 2009 after battling cancer.

"And to reveal one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood, we're pleased to confirm that Jennifer Grey will both executive produce and star in a new Dirty Dancing movie for Lionsgate from Warm Bodies director Jonathan Levine," Feltheimer revealed on Thursday.

"It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company's history."

The first Dirty Dancing movie was released in 1987 and went on to become a cinematic hit, grossing $300 million at the global box office and remaining beloved by audiences more than 30 years on.

Dirty Dancing won an Oscar and Golden Globe for the original song (I've Had) The Time of My Life by Frank Previte, John DeNicola and Donald Markowitz. It was also nominated at the Globes in the comedy/musical category, and stars Grey and Patrick Swayze also received individual nods.

Its first sequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, was released in 2004 and grossed $38 million worldwide.