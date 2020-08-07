A producer who worked on Ellen's talk show has claimed the host is a "kiss a***" who only likes famous people.

Hedda Muskat has been making headlines all week thanks to a series of interviews about her time working on the first season of The Ellen Show in 2003 as a human interest producer.

This morning she spoke to KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O and claimed that Ellen "did not like people".

"She was not friendly with people, that I noticed," Muskat said. "The only people that she was friendly with were the A-list movie stars.

"She's a big kiss a***. She's a star … you know what."

Muskat's comments come after a number of A-list stars have spoken out in defence of the comedian amid a sea of allegations about her "mean" demeanour and a toxic work environment on her talk show.

Katy Perry tweeted: "I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen and on the @theellenshow.

Perry continued: "I think we all have witnessed the light and continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love and a hug, friend @TheEllenShow."

Kevin Hart also defended Ellen, writing on social media: "I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she's one of the dopest people on the f***ing planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day one."

Shortly after Ellen's famous friends began speaking out publicly, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom took to Twitter to point out that their perspectives may not actually be relevant to the issue at hand.

"Just wanna say that I have both worked behind the scenes of TV shows and been the celebrity guest on them and the two experiences are very different," Bloom wrote. "Having a good time being a guest does not necessarily have anything to do with the experiences of the employees."

This isn't the first time Ellen has been accused of treating celebrities more favourably than those on her staff.

In a March Twitter thread in which people were encouraged to share the "most insane stories you've heard about Ellen being mean", comedian Josh Levesque wrote: "Another friend of mine was a PA on her show and when Russell Brand came into the employee break area to chat with the crew and hang out. Ellen came in and got mad at him – saying he didn't have to interact with these people, that's why guests have their own area backstage."